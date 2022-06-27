ENG vs NZ: England beat New Zealand, complete clean sweep in 3-match Test series

Follow us on Image Source : ENGLAND CRICKET ENG won by 3-0 against NZ in three-match Test series

Team England which was dominating since the 1st test clean New Zealand in the three-match test series. Ben Stokes-led team registered an aggressive seven-wicket victory in the third and final test on Monday.

After the first session was washed out due to rain on the final day, Team England scored 296/3 in the middle session after resuming on 183/2.

Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow troubled New Zealand bowlers at Headingley in a brilliant 111-run stand as England cruised to the target in just over an hour on the fifth day.

Bairstow, whose masterful 162 lifted England from a precarious 55/6 in the first innings, played yet another aggressive knock as he registered England's second fastest-ever test half-century off 30 balls.

Bairstow finished the game in style when he belted off-spinner Michael Bracewell for a four and a six in a superb 44-ball unbeaten knock.

New Zealand had started the day on a high when Tim Southee had Ollie Pope (82) clean bowled in the first over when play resumed after lunch.

But Bairstow once again exhibited his power-hitting prowess as he provided the new captain Ben Stokes and new coach Brendon McCullum a perfect start to their new roles.

England won the first test by five wickets at Lord's and then chased down 299 runs at Nottingham for a five-wicket win in the second test.

Full squads:

England: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Sam Billings, Jamie Overton, Matty Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Craig Overton, Harry Brook

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Michael Bracewell, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Neil Wagner, Matt Henry, Hamish Rutherford, Ajaz Patel, Dane Cleaver, Blair Tickner

