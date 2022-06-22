ENG vs NZ, 3rd Test: England announces XI, Anderson injured, Overton to debut

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY England announce playing XI

England has announced their playing eleven for the third and the final test match of the series to be played at Headingley, Leeds, a venue which is famous for skipper Ben Stoke's heroics in the 2019-20 Ashes series where he joined hands with Jack Leach and leveled the series 1-1. Australia later went on to retain the title but Headingley will always be remembered for that magnificent inning that Stokes played.

England has already clinched the three-match test series 2-1 and is all set to take on the Kiwis for one final time before they move on to their next assignment against India. English stalwart Jimmy Anderson will miss out on the final test match as he is down with an ankle injury. Addressing this issue in a press conference earlier today Stokes said "Unfortunately Jimmy's not pulled up as much as we'd like to so Jamie Overton is going to make his debut this week". England sits comfortably after clinching the series, but it is New Zealand who will have all the headaches to win the first match of the series and avoid a clean sweep.

Overton, 28, who is all set to make his debut is in fine form and has taken 21 wickets from 5 games at an average of 21.61 for Surrey in the County Championship. This is England's first change and they have looked pretty comfortable in the series so far. As England gears up to take on India in the only Test match starting from July 1, it is well understood that the English management is expecting Anderson to return to full form and fitness and deliver his best.

England XI for Leeds Test: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (C), Ben Foakes, Matty Potts, Jamie Overton, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach