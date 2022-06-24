ENG vs NZ 3rd Test, Day 1: Twitter erupts over bizarre Nicholls dismissal

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Henry Nicholls in Action

After the 2019 World Cup final where England and New Zealand locked horns with each other, there is always drama at abundance whenever these two teams meet, be it in any format. England is currently hosting the Kiwis for a three-match Test series and they have already clinched it by 2-0 with the third and the final Test match being played a Headingley. The Kiwis who are the defending their World Test Championship title find themselves in a bit of turmoil as they are trying their level best to avoid a clean sweep in an away series.

As far as the reputation of their encounter goes, major drama unfolded at Headingley which now finds itself as a major talking point between fans and cricket pundits all over the globe. New Zealand's number five batter Henry Nicholls was dismissed in one strange fashion, a kind of dismissal that rarely comes by in any form of cricket. While batting at 19 from 98 balls, Nicholls tried to take on Jack Leach and drove him, but in a very strange fashion, the ball hit Daryl Mitchell's bat and went straight to Alex Lees who was stationed at mid-off. Mitchell tried his very best to avoid any contact with Nicholls's shot but could not keep his bat out. Leach still surprised by this strange dismissal couldn't process it till the time skipper Stokes and his team surrounded the bowler to congratulate him.

Addressing this strange dismissal and the controversy around it, MCC (Marylebone Cricket Club) put out a tweet that reads "Law 33.2.2.3 states it will be out if a fielder catches the ball after it has touched the wicket, an umpire, another fielder, a runner or the other batter".

