ENG vs NZ 2nd Test | Burns, Lawrence shine as England register 258/7 on Day 1

England were 258 for seven wickets at stumps on the first day of the second and final Test against New Zealand here at Edgbaston on Thursday.

At close, Daniel Lawrence was batting on 67 (100 balls, 11x4s) and Mark Wood was on 16 (58 balls, 1x4).

Earlier, England captain Joe Root won the toss and elected to bat. Until now, Rory Burns has the top score of the innings with 81 (187 balls, 10x4s) while Lawrence has the second highest score.

Three New Zealand bowlers -- Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult, and Matt Henry - bagged two wickets apiece while Neil Wagner has captured one.

Earlier, at lunch, England were 67 without loss, with Burns batting at 32 and Sibley on 31. Together, they saw off the new-ball challenge.

New Zealand, who made six changes to the playing XI, resting key bowlers Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson to keep them fresh for the World Test Championship final against India that begins on June 18, struggled to make breakthroughs even as they tried all five bowlers in the first session.

Matt Henry and Daryl Mitchell were brought in as replacements. Left-arm spinner Patel replaced an injured Mitchell Santner.

England brought in Olly Stone to replace Ollie Robinson, who has been suspended from Test cricket after some of his old racist and sexist tweets went viral on social media during the first Test.

The first Test had ended in a draw.

Brief scores (Stumps, Day 1): England 258/7 wkts in 90 overs (R. Burns 81, Daniel Lawrence 61 batting, Dominic Sibley 35, Ajaz Patel 2/34, Trent Boult 2/60, Matt Henry 2/66)