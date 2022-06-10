ENG vs NZ 2nd Test: Do you know about concussion substitute rule? Here are all details

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Jack Leech is set to return in playing XI of England after recovering from head injury

The recent case of concussion substitute in cricket:

During England vs New Zealand ongoing Test match series, Jack Leach, the England spinner was replaced by Mark Parkinson after the former suffered a head injury during the first Test. Leach had concussion symptoms following a heavy fall in the outfield at Lord's on day one.

However, he is set to make a return to the team in the 2nd Test match scheduled from 10th June, Friday. He successfully cleared concussion protocols and passed the fitness test. He has been included in the playing eleven as well.

"Jack Leach continued his seven-day mandatory concussion return-to-play protocol and is fit to play in the match," England Cricket said.

What is a concussion?

The ICC has recognized that “concussion is a potentially serious injury that may have both short (increased musculoskeletal and brain injury risk) and long-term (chronic traumatic encephalopathy, dementia, and mental health issues) health risks”, and therefore “requires a conservative management approach”.

A concussion is defined as “a brain injury that may be caused either by a direct blow to the head, face, neck or elsewhere on the body with an ‘impulsive’ force transmitted to the head”. A concussion is also termed a “mild traumatic brain injury” and it affects brain functioning for a temporary period. Its symptoms could include loss of consciousness, memory loss, headaches, difficulty with thinking, concentration, or balance, nausea, blurred vision, sleep disturbances, and mood changes.

Most concussions resolve in a short period from a week to 10 days.

What is the concussion substitute rule in cricket?

The International Cricket Council (ICC) approved player substitution in the case of concussion or suspected concussion in all formats of cricket worldwide in 2019. The rule was implemented on August 1, 2019. According to the protocol, following a medical determination by a team representative in the case of an on-field concussion, the injured player will be substituted by a like-for-like replacement. It means an all-rounder has to be substituted by an all-rounder and not a batsman or a bowler. The replacement is also subject to the match referee's approval.

The rule also mandates a graded return to play after following these steps — 24 hours of relative rest, light aerobic exercise, light training, full training, and being cleared to compete. If at any of these stages, the symptoms return, the player drops back to exercise level. In case the symptoms persist for three weeks or more, the player will be subject to a neuropsychological assessment and tested for structural brain damage.

Do other sports also have protocols on concussions?

Several sporting bodies follow their own set of protocols in case of concussion, they include American football, Australian football, basketball, ice hockey, rugby, and football among others.