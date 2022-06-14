ENG vs NZ 2nd Test, Day 5: England wins series; Twitter reacts

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Twitter reacts to England's thumping victory

With Joe Root in sublime touch and the entire English side playing around him, the new squad under Ben Stokes is something to watch out for. A partnership of 179 runs between skipper Stokes and Bairstow ensured that England was ahead of the Kiwis on the final day. Bairstow scored a quickfire 136 off 92 deliveries to seal the match for England.

With Kane Williamson missing the test match due to COVID was replaced as the skipper by wicketkeeper Tom Latham who could just score 30 runs in both innings combined. With wickets tumbling all around, walked out the English talisman Jonny Bairstow, whose exploits in the white ball format are nothing short of a spectacle. Little did the Kiwis know that Jonny was hell-bent on chasing the target down. The wicketkeeper-batsman put his foot on the gas and started smashing the Kiwi bowlers all around the park after tea. Bairstow along with his skipper Stokes stitched a 179 runs partnership which pushed the Kiwis out of track.

England and New Zealand now head to Headingley, a ground which will always be known for that knock Ben Stokes played against Australia and pulled off a heist with his partner Jack Leach. Here is how Twitter reacted:

