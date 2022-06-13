ENG vs NZ, 2nd Test, Day 4: 650 Test wickets for Anderson; Twitter reacts

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Twitter reacts to the brilliance of James Anderson

Highlights James Anderson is 29 Test matches away from breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record of 200 Test Matches

The English veteran needs 58 more wickets to race ahead of Shane Warne

Another day, another historic feat, that is the brilliance of James Anderson. It is just a sight to behold whenever he runs into bowl with that red cherry in his hands. The kind of commitment toward his game and the fitness that Jimmy Anderson has shown will be a lesson for future generations to learn. In the ongoing test match between England and New Zealand, Anderson claimed his 650th Test wicket and has become the only pace bowler to achieve this historic feat.

Jimmy Anderson is only behind Sri Lankan legend Muralidaran with 800 wickets and Australian legend Warne with 708 wickets. The only pacer apart from Anderson to make it to the top five wicket takers in test history is McGrath with 563 wickets. Last year Anderson became the first and the only fast bowler to claim 600 wickets and it looks like he has his eyes set on Warne's record of 708 wickets.

Anderson is often referred to as G.O.A.T (Greatest of All Time) and the English fans can't get enough of this Lancashire-born bowler. The English Test veteran was left out of the squad earlier this year when they visited the Caribbean islands but now has been recalled by captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum to make valuable contributions to their Test side. Here is how Twitter reacted: