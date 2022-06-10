ENG vs NZ 2nd Test, Day 1: Mitchell, Blundell take NZ to 318/4; NZ in total control

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER @ENGLANDCRICKET Mitchell, Blundell took NZ to 318/4 at the end of day one

England came up against familiar foes as Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell put on another exhibition of top-class test batting to take NZ to 318/4 at the end of day one at Trent Bridge.

England won the toss and put the Kiwis to bat first

New Zealand openers Latham and Young the survived a major part of the morning session before getting out on consecutive deliveries by Ben Stokes and Jimmy Anderson.

Conway and Nicholls saw England through Lunch. After Lunch, both of them put up some resistance and stitched together a strong partnership. But as soon as both of them got out, England welcomed Mitchell and Blundell to the crease, and they just kept piling on the misery for Ben Stokes and company.

Both of them faced 272 deliveries, stitched together a partnership of 149, and took New Zealand to a great 1st day total of 318. Heading into day 2, New Zealand clearly have the upper hand, and England must be wary not to let this pair run away with the game

Because if New Zealand can score 450-500 tomorrow, it will then be a uphill battle for England.

Earlier, Kane Williamson, the skipper of New Zealand was ruled out of the second Test match against England after testing positive for COVID-19. Williamson undertook Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) after experiencing minor symptoms during the day and got the result the night before the match.

He will remain isolated for five days. Tom Latham is leading the side in the absence of Williamson. The rest of the touring party returned negative RATs.

New Zealand Playing XI

Tom Latham(c), Will Young, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Michael Bracewell, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Trent Boult

England Playing XI

Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(w), Matty Potts, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson