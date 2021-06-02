ENG vs NZ | James Anderson dismisses Kane Williamson for 7th time in Test cricket: WATCH

Image Source : TWITTER/ICC James Anderson castles Kane Williamson in first Test between England and New Zealand

Veteran England pacer James Anderson on Wednesday got the better of Kane Williamson as he castled the New Zealand skipper on Day 1 of the first Test at the Lord's.

In an attempt to play it late, Williamson, the top-ranked Test batsman, ended up getting an inside edge as the ball went on to ruffle the woodwork.

Anderson, equalled his former captain Alastair Cook's record for most Test appearances for England, struck minutes after the Lunch to provide his side with a crucial breakthrough.

Notably, the 38-year-old pacer has now plucked Williamson's wicket seven times in 17 innings, the most times in Test cricket. He's now dismissed the Kiwi stalwart on nine occasions in international cricket.

Earlier, New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat first. Starting cautiously in the first session, Tom Latham and Devon Conway added 58 for the opening wicket before the former became Ollie Robinson's maiden Test scalp. Latham, who scored 23 off 57 balls, was bowled off an inside edge in the 16th over.

The England side, devoid of many star players including Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer, is gearing up for the five-Test series against India in August and the Ashes series Down Under later this year.

Similarly, New Zealand are also setting the tone for the inaugural World Test Championship final against Virat Kohli and Co, scheduled to start in Southampton from June 18-22, just four days after the England Test rubber wraps up.