ENG vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 3 | England 61 runs away from victory; can Root take his side home?

Will Root be able to deliver for England on day 4?

Heading into day 4 and with Root at the crease, England need 61 runs to win the Lord's Test against New Zealand. The day started with Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell putting on an absolute exhibition of top-class test batting as Mitchell slammed a sensational 108 and Blundell got out after making a magnificent 96.

New Zealand looked well set for a massive score, but Stuart Broad was back at his scary best as he turned the match on its head as soon as England took the new ball. Broad first sent the centurion Daryl Mitchell back, who did not look like getting out at all.

Grandhomme was the next batter, and he struck him on the pads on the first ball. Although the umpire did not give that out, he was seen flirting with risk outside the crease and Pope, who was stationed at Gully, ran him out.

Jamieson came out next, encountered a jaffa, and was bowled out, and in no time the complexion of the match was entirely changed, thanks to vintage Broad.

England eventually bundled NZ out for 285 runs.

Chasing 277, England were reeling at 69/4 at one stage. But Ben Stokes, along with Joe Root stitched together a wonderful partnership and took England to 159. Stokes scored 54 before getting out a jaffa by Jamieson. Ben Foakes and Joe Root took England to 216 by the end of day 3, and the home side will need to score 61 runs on day 4 to beat New Zealand.

But, don't count New Zealand out just yet. We have seen wickets falling in a cluster in this test match, and two quick wickets for the Kiwis will change the game pretty quickly.