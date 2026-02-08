ENG vs NEP T20 World Cup 2026 Live Cricket Score: England open campaign against Nepal in Mumbai ENG vs NEP T20 World Cup 2026 Live Cricket Score: England face Nepal in a T20 World Cup 2026 clash that pits proven power and depth against fearless ambition. While England start as clear favourites, Nepal will look to seize the moment and challenge them with energy and intent.

New Delhi:

England take on Nepal in a T20 World Cup 2026 encounter that highlights the contrast between a defending heavyweight and an ambitious rising nation. The English side arrives with depth, power, and a well-oiled white-ball setup, built around aggressive batting and flexible bowling options, while Nepal will look to play fearless cricket and seize the spotlight against one of the tournament favourites. England head into the T20 World Cup with 10 wins in their last 11 matches, while Nepal have also tasted success in recent times and have clinched six wins in as many matches ahead of the World Cup. The clash is taking place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, the same venue where India got a scare from the USA but managed to cross the line.

England boast one of the most formidable squads in the T20 World Cup 2026, blending proven match-winners with exciting depth across departments. Their batting lineup is stacked with power and versatility, while the bowling attack offers a mix of pace, variation, and tactical nous to control both the powerplay and death overs. England recorded the first full-member's 300-plus total against South Africa recently and would bank on their batting. Nepal, meanwhile, continue to grow as a competitive T20 side, driven by a core of energetic players and passionate support. Their strength lies in disciplined bowling spells, clever use of spin, and a batting unit that thrives on momentum and quick scoring. While they lack England’s experience at the highest level, Nepal’s hunger, fearless approach, and improving skill set make them a team capable of surprising bigger opponents on their day.