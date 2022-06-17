Joss Butler butchers Netherlands, sets Twitter on fire with 2nd fastest hundred for England

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Jos Buttler scores second fastest century for England

Highlights Jos Buttler has scored the fastest century for England in 46 balls

The top three fastest hundreds for England are all scored by Jos Buttler

Netherland are supposed to play 3 ODIs against England

ight now Joss Buttler is batting like someone who is not from this planet. The English wicketkeeper has made batting look like a piece of cake over the past few months. Buttler who is an integral part of Rajasthan Royals won the Orange Cup earlier this season as he finished with 63 runs at an average of 57.33 with four hundred and four half-centuries at a strike rate of 149.05.

In this process, Buttler surpassed David Warner's tally of 848 runs which he had scored in 2016. England is taking on the Netherlands in a three-match ODI series with the English Test team playing against New Zealand in a three-match test series. Things look extremely bleak for the Netherlands as Buttler has been on a rampage and has smashed the second fastest century for England in just 47 balls. Surprisingly, in the top 5 list of fastest hundreds for England, the top three spots belong to Buttler.

