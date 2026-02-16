ENG vs ITA T20 World Cup LIVE Cricket Score: England look to confirm Super Eight spot

New Delhi:

Two-time champions England aim to book their place in the Super Eights as they face T20 World Cup debutants and football rivals Italy in their final Group C clash at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The ‘Bazballers’ head into the contest high on confidence after a hard-fought win over Scotland, suggesting they are gradually rediscovering their rhythm in the tournament. A major boost for England was Tom Banton’s composed half-century at No. 4 during a challenging chase of 153. On a surface offering bounce and carry — where six batters fell attempting sweep shots — Banton displayed restraint by shelving his trademark reverse flicks. Instead, he focused on straight boundaries, operating in the V-zone to craft one of the finest knocks of his career and keep England’s campaign on track. England star openers Phil Salt and Jos Buttler are yet to deliver big, while their captain Harry Brook has not done much in the tournament so far. England will look for their stars to fire in time so that they can qualify for the Super Eights and then take the teams on in the next stage of the tournament.

Italy, meanwhile, arrive as an unpredictable force. The debutants are brimming with confidence following a commanding 10-wicket win over Nepal — their first victory of the tournament. That triumph came without regular skipper Wayne Madsen, who dislocated his shoulder during their opening game against Scotland at this venue. Madsen remains “optimistic” about returning, but it is unclear whether the 42-year-old will feature against England. The Mosca brothers — Justin Mosca and Anthony Mosca — powered Italy’s batting with unbeaten half-centuries against Nepal and have emerged as central figures in their lineup. Similarly, the Manenti siblings — Harry Manenti and Ben Manenti — have made valuable all-round contributions, stepping up with both bat and ball.