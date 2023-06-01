Thursday, June 01, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. ENG vs IRE Only Test Live Score Day 1: Ben Stokes wins toss, England opt to bowl

ENG vs IRE Only Test Live Score Day 1: Ben Stokes wins toss, England opt to bowl

ENG vs IRE Only Test Live Score: Ben Stokes' England face Andrew Balbirnie-led Ireland in the one-off Test match at the Lord's. Follow for the Latest Updates of the match.

Varun Malik Written By: Varun Malik New Delhi Updated on: June 01, 2023 15:15 IST
ENG vs IRE only test live score, england vs ireland
Image Source : GETTY Ben Stokes and Andrew Balbirnie

ENG vs IRE Only Test Live Score Day 1: Ben Stokes wins toss, England opt to bowl

ENG vs IRE Only Test Live Score: The England Cricket team lock horns against the Ireland team in the only Test match at Lord's London. After playing a Test series against New Zealand in February, England kick-start their summer with a four-day affair against Ireland. Ben Stokes' England face Andrew Balbirnie-led Ireland for the first time in a Test match since 2019. The game is set to act as a preparation for England for the upcoming Ashes 2023 at home.

Latest Updates of match:

England have won the toss and they will be bowling first. England had already announced their Playing XI. Josh Tongue makes his debut for them. For Ireland, Craig Young misses out.

England's Playing XI:

Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Ben Stokes(c), Harry Brook, Jonny Bairstow(w), Stuart Broad, Matthew Potts, Josh Tongue, Jack Leach

Ireland's Playing XI:

James McCollum, Peter Moor, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Harry Tector, Paul Stirling, Lorcan Tucker(w), Curtis Campher, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Fionn Hand, Graham Hume

Latest Cricket News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News