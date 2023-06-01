Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ben Stokes and Andrew Balbirnie

ENG vs IRE Only Test Live Score Day 1: Ben Stokes wins toss, England opt to bowl

Latest Updates of match:

England have won the toss and they will be bowling first. England had already announced their Playing XI. Josh Tongue makes his debut for them. For Ireland, Craig Young misses out.

England's Playing XI:

Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Ben Stokes(c), Harry Brook, Jonny Bairstow(w), Stuart Broad, Matthew Potts, Josh Tongue, Jack Leach

Ireland's Playing XI:

James McCollum, Peter Moor, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Harry Tector, Paul Stirling, Lorcan Tucker(w), Curtis Campher, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Fionn Hand, Graham Hume

