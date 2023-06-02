Friday, June 02, 2023
     
ENG vs IRE, one-off Test, Day 2: Joe Root becomes fastest cricketer to 11000 runs in Test cricket

Joe Root becomes the 11th and only second English cricketer after Alastair Cook to score 11000 runs in Test cricket.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale New Delhi Updated on: June 02, 2023 22:48 IST
Image Source : TWITTER Joe Root completes 11000 runs in Test cricket

In a historic moment, Joe Root reached 11000 runs in Test cricket after smashing a quick fifty in the ongoing one-off Test against Ireland at Lord's on Day 2. England continued to display their 'Bazbazll' cricket as they recorded 524/4 in just 82.4 overs in their first innings on Friday, June 2. Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope stole the show on Day 2 with big knocks but Root grabbed the biggest headline as he became the fastest cricketer to reach 11000 runs in Test cricket.

Root, 32, came to bat at no.4 after England lost Ben Duckett in the 60th over. Root partnered Ollie Pope in the middle and the duo added 147 runs for the third wicket. Root registered his 38th Test fifty in just 55 balls and then completed 11000 runs with a single off Curtis Campher's delivery in the 80th over.

This was Root's only 130th Test match as he surpassed Brian Lara's record for the fastest to 11000 runs in terms of number of matches. The legendary West Indies batter had taken 131 matches to record 11000 runs in Test cricket.

In terms of the number of Test innings, Root surpassed the former England captain Alastair Cook to become the eighth fastest cricketer to record 11000 runs. With 208 innings, Kumar Sangakkara holds the record for the fastest to 11000 runs while Root took 238 innings to reach this milestone. Root also became the fastest cricketer to reach 11000 in terms of days from debut. He took only 10 y 171 days to break Alastair Cook's 10 y 290 days record to reach 11000 runs.

Meanwhile, Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope also entered record books after registering big knocks on Day 2. Duckett broke Don Bradman's 93-year-old record of the fastest 150 at Lord's as he smashed 182 off 178 in his first Test match at home. Ollie Pope recorded 205 runs off 208 balls to record the fastest double hundred in England.

