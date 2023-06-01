ENG vs IRE, Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch England vs Ireland Test on TV, online in India?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ben Stokes and Andrew Balbirnie

ENG vs IRE Test, Live Streaming Details: The England Cricket Team will kick start their summer with a one-off Test match against Ireland at Lords. The English side is set to play six Test matches in a period of eight weeks as they look to bring the Ashes trophy back home.

The four-day Test vs Ireland is being said as a preparatory contest for the much anticipated five-match Ashes series. Before all the action unfolds, here are all the Live streaming details of the one-off Test between England and Ireland.

When is the ENG vs IRE Test match?

The ENG vs IRE Test will be played from June 1- June 4.

At what time does the ENG vs IRE Test start?

The ENG vs IRE Test will begin at 3:30 PM.

Where is the ENG vs IRE Test match being played?

The ENG vs IRE Test will be played at Lord's, London

Where can you watch the ENG vs IRE Test on TV in India?

The ENG vs IRE Test can be watched Live on TV in India on Sony Sports Ten 1 and Sony Sports Ten 1 HD

Where can you watch the ENG vs IRE Test online in India?

One can watch the ENG vs IRE Test online on SonyLiv

England's Playing XI: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Ben Stokes(c), Harry Brook, Jonny Bairstow(w), Stuart Broad, Matthew Potts, Josh Tongue, Jack Leach

Full squads:

England squad:

Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Zak Crawley, Jonny Bairstow, Ollie Pope, Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Jack Leach, Daniel Lawrence, Josh Tongue, Matthew Potts

Ireland squad:

Harry Tector, Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling, Curtis Campher, Fionn Hand, Peter Moor, Lorcan Tucker, James McCollum, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, George Dockrell, Craig Young, Graham Hume, Matthew Foster, Thomas Mayes

