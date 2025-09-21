ENG vs IRE Cricket Live Score: Ireland look to settle score in third T20I, England eye series win

England registered a comfortable four-wicket victory in the opening T20I of the three-match series. Opener Phil Salt stole the show, smashing 89 runs off 46 deliveries. He stitched a valuable 74-run partnership with Jos Buttler, which helped the Three Lions win the match with 14 balls remaining.
Notably, Ireland also had a decent outing with the ball, but it's the bowlers who need to step up. With the bat, Harry Tector and Lorcan Tucker had a good game, scoring a half-century each, which helped Ireland post 196 runs on the board. Meanwhile, the second T20I of the match was called off due to rain.