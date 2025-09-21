ENG vs IRE Cricket Live Score: Ireland look to settle score in third T20I, England eye series win Ireland will host England in the third T20I of the series at The Village in Dublin. The hosts suffered a four-wicket defeat in the first game, while the second match was called off due to rain. Hence, there's plenty to play for in the third T20I.

Dublin:

England registered a comfortable four-wicket victory in the opening T20I of the three-match series. Opener Phil Salt stole the show, smashing 89 runs off 46 deliveries. He stitched a valuable 74-run partnership with Jos Buttler, which helped the Three Lions win the match with 14 balls remaining.

Notably, Ireland also had a decent outing with the ball, but it's the bowlers who need to step up. With the bat, Harry Tector and Lorcan Tucker had a good game, scoring a half-century each, which helped Ireland post 196 runs on the board. Meanwhile, the second T20I of the match was called off due to rain.