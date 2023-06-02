ENG vs IRE: Ben Duckett breaks Don Bradman's record, Ollie Pope smashes maiden double ton

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ben Duckett smashed 182 against Ireland in one-off Test

Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope entered the record books as England dominated Ireland on Day 2 of the one-off Test at Lord's on Friday, June 2. Duckett, playing in his first Test match at home, smashed 182 off 178 and Ollie Pope recorded 205 off just 208 as England declared their second innings on 524/4 in just 82.4 overs with a dominant 352-run lead in the first innings.

Meanwhile, fans at Lord's witnessed Ben Duckett breaking a 93-run-old record set by legendary Australian Sir Don Bradman. Duckett broke Bradaman's record of the fastest 150 at Lord's in Test cricket as he took only 150 balls to reach the milestone. Bradmon previously held the record when he smashed a 166-ball 150 against England at Lord's in 1930. For England, Kevin Pietersen held this record when he took 176 balls to reach this milestone in a Test against South Africa in 2009.

Duckett missed out on registering his maiden double century as he was bowled out by Graham Hume while batting at 182 runs. But Pope managed to record his maiden double hundred by smashing a six off Andy McBrine in the 83rd over. Pope took only 207 balls to reach a 200-run mark to record the fastest double ton at Lord's. He also broke legendary Ian Botham's record for the fastest double ton in England in Test cricket.

Records continued to shatter at Lord's as Pope and Joe Root added 147 runs for the third wicket. Root also approached aggressive cricket and registered his 58th half-century in Tests in just 54 balls. Root completed 11000 runs in Test cricket with a single on the next ball and became the only 11th player to achieve this historic figure.

Root became the fastest cricketer to reach 11000 runs in Test cricket in terms of a number of matches, 130. He broke Brian Lara's record, who recorded 11000 runs in 131 Test matches, and also became the eighth fastest in terms of the number of Test innings, 238.

