ENG vs IND: Yuzvendra Chahal impresses Bradd Hogg, former Australian showers praises on Indian spinner

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Yuzvendra Chahal in a T20I match against Australia 2020-21

Highlights Chahal has claimed 108 ODI wickets in 63 matches

Yuzvendra Chahal has taken 79 wickets in 62 matches

The India and England white-ball series is living up to all the hype and expectation that was built around it. The hosts were beaten by India in the three-match T20I series by 2-1 and the ODI series as of now stands leveled at 1 match each. The Indian outfit has lately changed its template of playing limited overs cricket and it feels similar to what former England captain Eoin Morgan had done with the English team which fetched them the ODI World Cup in the year 2019.

Image Source : GETTYYuzvendra Chahal in a T20I against England in July, 2022

India had outplayed England completely in the first ODI match that was played at the KIA Oval and inflicted a 10-wicket loss over the hosts. In the next T20I match, England defeated India by a margin of 100 runs. But irrespective of the result, it was one player who stood out and showed some sort of fight in the second ODI and it was none other than Yuzvendra Chahal. The right arm-spinner was quick to trap England's main batters including the likes of Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Joe Root, and Ben Stokes which ensured that the hosts were never reaching the 300 mark as they bundled out for 246 odd runs.

Image Source : GETTYYuzvendra Chahal against England in 2019 World Cup

The Indian leg-spinner is having an excellent run this year as he claimed the highest number of wickets in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) and bowed out of the star-studded event with the purple cap. Chahal, who turns 32 this year was somehow becoming very predictable with his bowling and skills and he was dropped out of the T20I world cup due to these persisting problems last year. The Gurugram-based leggie brought some notable changes to his game and since then he was been extremely handy with the ball and bails his team out whenever required.

Image Source : GETTYBradd Hogg training in nets

Former Australian spinner and Kolkata Knight Riders veteran Brad Hogg has now taken note of this and he has showered praises on Chahal's bowling. Brad Hogg feels that Yuzvendra Chahal will be India's trump card at the T20I World Cup which is slated to be held in Australia in October and November later this year. After being dropped from the T20I World Cup last year, Chahal has played 20 white ball games across two formats and taken 26 wickets.