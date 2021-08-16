ENG vs IND | Virat Kohli among elites after India's thrilling Lord's win - In Numbers

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Virat Kohli celebrates India's win at Lord's

Bowlers Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj did the star turn as India defeated England by 151 runs in a fifth-day thriller in the second Test here on Monday registering their third-ever victory in 89 years at Lord's, the Mecca of cricket.

Mohammed Shami (56 not out) and Jasprit Bumrah (34 not out) starred with the bat as they added unbeaten 89 runs for the ninth wicket to help India set England a challenging target of272 runs. Bumrah and Siraj then took over with the ball as India bowled out the hosts for 120 runs to seal a memorable victory and take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

3 Virat Kohli became only the third Indian captain to win at Lord's after Kapil Dev in 1986 and MS Dhoni in 2014.

1 Kohli now stands top of the list alongside Kapil with most wins by an Indian captain in England. His previous win came in the 2018 tour.

5 wins for Kohli in SENA countries which is the most by an Asian Test captain, surpassing Pakistan's Javed Miandad and Wasim Akram (four each).

37 wins for Kohli as a Test captain of India which places him fourth in the all-time list after Graeme Smith (53 wins), Ricky Ponting (48 wins), and Steve Waugh (41 wins). Kohli surpassed West Indies legend Clive Llyod (36 wins).

39 wickets have now been picked by Indian pacers in England in the present tour. 19 of those wickets came in the second Test which is the 10th such instance where the pacers alone have taken 18-plus wickets in a match. 7 of those instances have come since 2018 and five of them have resulted in a victory.

(with IANS inputs)