ENG vs IND: Sourav Ganguly congratulates Team India's Lord's Test triumph

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Andrew Strauss and Sourav Ganguly (r) look on on Ruth Strauss Foundation Day during day two of the Second Test Match between England and India at Lord's Cricket Ground

Post India's emphatic win against England on Day 5 on Lord's Test, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly took to Twitter to congratulate the Virat Kohli-led side on Monday night.

India defeated the hosts by 151 runs on the final day of a nail-biting encounter as Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah ran through English batting while bundling them out for 120 while chasing a target of 272.

Ganguly, who attended the match at the iconic cricket ground, felt immense pleasure in watching India's historic win on the final day from up close.

"Fantastic win for india...what character and guts from the team ..each and everyone..such a pleasure to watch it from so close (sic)," the 49-year-old former captain wrote on Twitter.

Earlier at the beginning of the day, Mohammad Shami made his career-best unbeaten 56 runs (off 70 balls), while Bumrah remained not out on 34, helping India add 89 runs for the 9th wicket before Kohli declared.

This was a historic partnership as they surpassed India's previous ninth wicket-stand record at Lord's -- previously held by Kapil Dev (89) & Madan Lal (15) at 66 runs in 1982.

Among other renowned former cricketers, VVS Laxman also heaped praises on Shami and Bumrah for their batting heroics while also reserving praises for the pace bowling unit.

"What an incredible day of Test Match Cricket and one to remember for a long time for every Indian Fan. Bumrah and Shami fighting with the bat early in the day, and the pace attack of Siraj, Ishant, Bumrah, Shami giving it their all and India registering a sensational win #LordsTest (sic)," wrote the 46-year-old batting legend.