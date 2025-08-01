ENG vs IND: Shubman Gill leaves Virat Kohli behind on the WTC runs leaderboard at Oval Shubman Gill scored 21 runs in the first innings at the Oval before getting run out, unfortunately. Owing to Karun Nair's half-century after nine years in Tests, India ended the day on a high, but they need to bat for as long as possible on Day 2.

London:

Indian captain Shubman Gill may not have brought the house down in the fifth and final Test of the ongoing series against England at the Oval, however, after a start he had on the liveliest pitch of the series, he would be disappointed with the way he got out and at the stage he got out. Gill scored 21 runs on Thursday on the opening day of the Oval Test before a moment of brain fade, which saw him come down the track and push for a non-existent run and Gus Atkinson caught him short of the crease.

Those 21 runs, however, helped Gill to leapfrog former India captain Virat Kohli on the World Test Championship (WTC) leaderboard, taking his tally to 2,636 runs. Gill is now the third-highest run-scorer for India in WTC begind Rishabh Pant and Rohit Sharma, who, like Kohli, is also retired from the longest format.

Most runs for India in the World Test Championship

2731 - Rishabh Pant (67 innings)

2716 - Rohit Sharma (69 innings)

2636 - Shubman Gill (68 innings)

2617 - Virat Kohli (79 innings)

2348 - Ravindra Jadeja (67 innings)

