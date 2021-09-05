ENG vs IND | Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara suffer injury scares on Day 4 of Oval Test

Sunday, September 05, 2021
     
Rohit Sharma added a crucial 153-run stand for the second wicket alongside Cheteshwar Pujara, who made 61.

IANS IANS
London Published on: September 05, 2021 21:33 IST
Image Source : TWITTER/@BCCI

India batsmen Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara did take not the field due to niggles when India bowled on the fourth day after being all out for 466.

"Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara will not take the field. Rohit has discomfort in his left knee while Pujara has pain in his left ankle. The BCCI Medical Team is assessing them," said a statement from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday.

Opener Sharma had scored his maiden Test century overseas when he made 127 in the second innings on Saturday. He added a crucial 153 for the second wicket Pujara, who made 61.

The partnership between the two played an important role in helping India set a 368-run target for England.

