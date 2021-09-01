Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/BCCI ENG vs IND | Prasidh Krishna added to India squad for fourth Test; Arzan Nagwaswalla on standby

Fast bowler Prasidh Krishna was added to the Indian Test squad ahead of the fourth Test of the series against England on Wednesday.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee added Krishna on the request of the team management. In addition, bowler Arzan Nagwaswalla was also named as the standby player in the squad.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee - based on the request of the team management - has added fast bowler Prasidh Krishna to India’s squad for the fourth Test," BCCI stated in its press release.

"Prasidh, who was on the standby list has been training and travelling with Team India right from the start of the tour. The upcoming Test will be played at The Oval, London from 2nd September."

The decision is an indication that Prasidh could be in line for a first XI call-up either at the Oval or in Manchester with team management keen to monitor the workload management of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami.

The five-match series is currently level at 1-1, with India winning the second Test at Lord's before England made a remarkable comeback in the third, defeating visitors by an innings and 76 runs.

India's squad for the fourth Test: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R.Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd.Shami, Md.Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Prasidh Krishna.