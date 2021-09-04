ENG vs IND Oval Test | Mumbai Indians captaincy has transformed Rohit Sharma, believes Sunil Gavaskar

Follow us on Image Source : IPLT20.COM | GETTY IMAGES Rohit Sharma

An elusive overseas Test century isn't a dream anymore for India opener Rohit Sharma. The senior India opener strode down the pitch, dispatched Moeen Ali over long-on for a maximum, and notched up his eighth Test ton and first three-figure mark on foreign soil.

Rohit also completed 3000 runs in Test cricket as India extended their lead to 100 runs at lunch. The right-hander notched up his maiden overseas Test ton on Saturday, helping India take a sizeable lead against England on fourth day of the Oval Test.

The Indians added 91 runs in the post lunch session without the loss of any wicket, consolidating their position in the five-Test series. Rory Burns at slip and Chris Woakes at mid-on did give Rohit a couple of reprives but those were minor blemishes in the Indian opener's ton in tough English conditions. He hit 12 fours and a six en route to his 204-ball ton.

Legendary Sunil Gavaskar believes taking the charge of IPL franchise Mumbai Indians (MI) has helped Rohit in becoming the player he is at the moment. "Mumbai Indians captaincy has transformed Rohit Sharma into the player that he is," said the ex-India skipper on Sony Sports Network.

Ricky Ponting had handed Mumbai Indians' captaincy to Rohit in 2013 after the Australian stepped down as the skipper mid-way through the edition.

Rohit, the most successful captain of the IPL, has led the Mumbai-based outfit to five titles. Under his leadership, Mumbai Indians clinched the IPL in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020 -- the most by any team in the tournament's history.