ENG vs IND | Not pleased we lost two World Test Championship points due to slow over-rate: Virat Kohli

Skipper Virat Kohli has expressed disappointment over India losing two points for slow over-rate during the first Test in Nottingham that ended on Sunday.

"As a team we were not pleased that we lost two points because of factors that are definitely in our control and we made up quite a few overs at the end. We were short by two overs. But we made up quite a few overs in that second innings," said Kohli to the media in an interaction on Wednesday.

"Small little things where we can save 10-15 seconds is really what matters and we practiced that in the second innings and we were able to cover up three-odd overs. You don't want to be that far behind of the game that you are not able to catch up and cover your overs and time. The points are very, very crucial."

Both India and England weren't just docked points but were also fined 40 per cent of their match fees after they were found two overs short.

According to article 16.11.2 of the World Test Championship (WTC) playing conditions, a side is penalised one point for each over short.

As per article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

After deduction of points, both teams now have two points each in the WTC standings ahead of the second Test at Lord's, which begins on Thursday.