ENG vs IND | Mark Wood ruled out of third Test with shoulder injury

England fast bowler Mark Wood has been ruled of the third Test against India with a jarred right shoulder.

Wood had incurred the injury during the fourth day of the second Test at the Lord's in London. The third Test will begin on Wednesday at Emerald Headingley in Leeds.

Wood will however remain part of the squad in Leeds and will continue his rehab with the England medical team.

England have not added an extra pacer to the squad for the third Test and hence Saqib Mahmood is likely to make his Test debut with Craig Overton also in contention. Overall, Wood is the fifth England pacer to sustain an injury this summer joining the bandwagon of Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, Olly Stone, and Chris Woakes. Meanwhile, all-rounder Ben Stokes has opted out of the series to focus on his mental health.

England presently trail 0-1 in the series at the end of the first two Test. The opener in Nottingham was washed out due to rain on the final day while England lost by 151 runs in London. A win in Headingley would hand India an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.