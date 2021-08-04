ENG vs IND: Joe Root becomes England's leading run-getter in international cricket, surpasses Alastair Cook

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Joe Root

England captain Joe Root on Wednesday became the nation's leading run-getter across formats, surpassing former captain Alastair Cook. He achieved the feat during the first afternoon of the opening Test against India at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

With an elegantly driven boundary in the 33rd over of England's innings, Root went past Cook to have a tally of 15739 runs in his 290th international appearance for England. Cook amassed 15737 runs in his 12-year-long international career where he played 257 matches. Overall, he stands 29th in the world with his present tally of international runs and third-highest among active cricketers after Virat Kohli (22875 runs) and New Zealand's Ross Taylor (18054 runs).

Root's tally comprises 8760 runs in 107 Test appearances with 20 centuries and 49 fifties, 6109 runs in 152 ODIs with 16 tons and 35 fifties, and the remaining 893 runs in 32 T20I matches with five half-centuries.

Talking about the game, England won the toss and opted to bat first in Nottingham. However, the hosts lost Rory Burns in the first over and Zak Crawley before lunch.