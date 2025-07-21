ENG vs IND: Jasprit Bumrah on cusp of breaking Ishant Sharma's all-time record for India in Manchester The fourth Test between India and England is set to be played from July 23. Jasprit Bumrah seems set to play, even as he is on the cusp of creating history for India at Old Trafford in Manchester. Moreover, series is on the line for India and they would need their best bowler to strike.

MANCHESTER:

India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is on the cusp of breaking Ishant Sharma's all-time record in the upcoming fourth Test against England at Old Trafford in Manchester. The five-match series is on the line for India as they are 1-2 down after losing the Lord's Test and they will need their best bowler Bumrah to step up in this encounter.

In the Test match, he can become the Indian bowler with the most wickets in England if he picks up three wickets. Bumrah has so far picked up 49 wickets in 11 Tests in the UK at an average of 24.97 with four five-wicket hauls to his name. Ishant Sharma currently holds the record, having accounted for 51 wickets in 15 Tests in England at an average of 33.35 with only two five-wicket hauls.

Kapil Dev and Mohammed Shami are next on this list, having picked up 43 and 42 wickets respectively. Shami had a chance to add more wickets to his tally in the ongoing England tour. But he was not picked in the squad, citing fitness reasons. Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj also has a chance to surpass Anil Kumble on this list, as both of them picked 36 wickets in England. Siraj will play at least one out of the remaining two Tests and can surpass Kumble if he features in Manchester.

Indian bowlers with the most wickets in Tests

Players Wickets picked Ishant Sharma 51 Jasprit Bumrah 49 Kapil Dev 43 Mohammed Shami 42 Anil Kumble 36 Mohammed Siraj 36

Bumrah in great form in England series

Coming back to Bumrah, he is in great form in the ongoing Test series in England. He is the second-highest wicket-taker of the series, having picked up 12 wickets so far at an average of 21 with two five-wicket hauls to his name. Interestingly, Siraj is on top of this list with 13 scalps to his name at an average of 32, picking up a solitary five-wicket haul at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

