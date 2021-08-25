James Anderson equals Sachin Tendulkar's record for most Test matches played in a country

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY James Anderson

Veteran England pacers James Anderson on Wednesday equalled former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar for most Test appearances in a single country. Anderson achieved the total during the third Test of the ongoing five-match series between England and India at Headingley in Leeds.

Anderson is now playing his 94th Test in England, equalling the feat of Sachin who made 94 such appearances in the format in India.

Overall, it is his 165th Test appearance, surpassing West Indies's S Chanderpaul to take the fifth spot in the all-time list which features Sachin atop with 200 Test appearances. With Anderson likely to feature in the next two matches as well, he is certain to overtake Sachin in the former list and take the fourth spot in the all-time list surpassing South African legend Jacques Kallis (166).

Talking about the game, Indian skipper Virat Kohli won the toss for the first time in England as a captain and opted to bat first. However, Anderson's triple blow reduced India to three down with the veteran pacer removing KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara and the Indian skipper.

England trail 0-1 in the series after the first two games. The hosts are hoping to make a comeback after their defeat at Lord's.