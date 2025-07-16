ENG vs IND: Can Lord's hero Ravindra Jadeja change India's fortunes in Manchester after 11 years? Ravindra Jadeja fell short of what could've been a miraculous chase at Lord's against England. He fought like a warrior for India after they were reduced to 82/7 and then 112/8 in the 193-run chase. Can he change India's fortunes in Manchester after 11 years?

MANCHESTER:

Ravindra Jadeja wore a forlorn look as Mohammed Siraj got out bowled bizarrely on the final day of the Lord's Test. His fighting knock of 61 off 181 deliveries went in vain as India fell short only by 22 runs to concede a 2-1 lead in the five-match Test series. The next Test is at Old Trafford in Manchester, where India are playing a Test match for the first time since 2014, and only Ravindra Jadeja from that team is still playing. Notably, India haven't won a single Test in nine appearances at the venue in 89 years.

It was the 12th Test of his career then, and he has returned to Old Trafford now after playing 71 more matches in the format. He is the most experienced player in India's squad now and has already played like a veteran in the series, smashing four half-centuries in the last four innings.

Jadeja doesn't have great memories from 2014 Manchester Test

Jadeja was very young then and had a forgettable Test match in Manchester 11 years ago. He scored only four runs across two innings, including a seven-ball duck in the first innings. With the ball, he accounted for only one wicket in 13.3 overs while conceding 36 runs.

Which other Indian players featured in Manchester Test in 2014?

India's current head coach Gautam Gambhir opened the innings with Murali Vijay in Manchester in 2014. It was a pretty young team led by MS Dhoni as the likes of Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane and Virat Kohli weren't much experienced in the format while Bhuvneshwar Kumar was leader of the pace attack assisted by Varun Aaron and Pankaj Singh.

Can Jadeja guide India's new generation?

Ravindra Jadeja has returned to Manchester as a veteran in the format and the rest of the team wears a similar look in terms of experience. The team is in transition at the moment as a lot of players are still finding their groove in the format. KL Rahul is another experienced player, but even he will turn up at Old Trafford for the first time in Tests. After playing extremely well at Lord's, Jadeja now has a huge responsibility to guide the new generation in Manchester with series on the line.

