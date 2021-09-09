ENG vs IND: All Indian players test negative for COVID-19, Manchester Test likely to go ahead as scheduled

Thursday, September 09, 2021
     
Earlier in the day, the Indian team had to cancel its practice session after junior physio Yogesh Parmar tested positive for the novel virus.

September 09, 2021
Indian cricket team
Indian cricket team

In a major relief for the Indian board, players of the Indian squad received negative PCR results after assistant physio Yogesh Parmar tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.  

Parmar's COVID-19 report had put the fifth and final Test in jeopardy. However, negative PCR results of visiting players have given the Manchester Test a go-ahead, reported news agency PTI. 

Earlier in the day, the Indian team had to cancel its practice session after the junior physio tested positive for the novel virus. 

On Monday, India head coach Ravi Shastri and two of his close contacts, bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar had returned positive for COVID. The main physio Nitin Patel tested negative but was isolated for being a close contact. 

Only batting coach Vikram Rathour was with the team when it won the fourth Test at the Oval on the final day. India currently lead the five-Test series 2-1.

