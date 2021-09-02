ENG vs IND 4th Test: Ravindra Jadeja at No.5 position an out-of-the-box decision, says Sanjay Manjrekar

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Ravindra Jadeja

The Indian team management's decision to send Ravindra Jadeja at the No.5 position against England didn't go down well with cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar, who termed it as an "out-of-the-box" move.

India on Thursday lost three early wickets in the first session of the fourth Test against England. Pacer Chris Woakes, introduced in the ninth over, dismissed Rohit Sharma (11) with an absolute peach of a delivery. KL Rahul (17) then made his way back after Ollie Robinson's delivery crashed high into the back pad.

Cheteshwar Pujara, who had made a vital 91 in the previous Test in Leeds, was removed by James Anderson for the 11th time in Test cricket, leaving India reeling at 39/3.

Following the mini-collapse, a fit Jadeja was in the middle with skipper Virat Kohli. The all-rounder was promoted ahead of the likes of Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant, surprising many experts and fans.

While Manjrekar questioned the Indian team's decision to promote Jadeja, legendary Sunil Gavaskar said that it was a tactical move.

"India trying to get left hand-right hand? Can't be possible because they have Rishabh Pant. But why Jadeja? Rahane might not be ready and not even Pant too, Jadeja at 5 is an out-of-the-box decision" Sanjay Manjrekar said while commentating for Sony.

"Well, it could be because Jadeja has shaped well. You're right about the left-hand-right-hand combination. Just trying to throw the bowler off their line and length," Sunil Gavaskar responded.

"Make no mistake. It makes a difference to the bowlers because what is a good line for a right-hander becomes a leg-stump line for the left-hander. Similarly the other way around.

"Jadeja has shaped well. He has batted for long hours, he has scored runs whereas Pant has been a little bit of a switch and hit kind of player in the series so far. But I am not too sure why Ajinkya Rahane was sent up," Gavaskar further said.