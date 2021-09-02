ENG vs IND 4th Test: Jasprit Bumrah knocks over England openers after Shardul Thakur's batting show on Day 1

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Jasprit Bumrah of India celebrates bowling out Rory Burns of England

Shardul Thakur's quick batting display and Jasprit Bumrah's double-strike headlined the opening day of the Oval Test between England and India.

Put in to bat first, India were all out for 191 in the first innings. Skipper Virat Kohli made 50 off 96 balls while Shardul saved India the blushes with a sensational 57 off 36 balls, taking the team's first innings total close to 200 in the third session.

In response, England's top-order failed to click again as Bumrah jolted the hosts by grabbing two wickets in a single over. The Indian pacer first cleaned up Rory Burns (5) and then dismissed Haseeb Hameed for a duck.

Umesh Yadav, playing his first Test of the series, made his presence felt by plucking the vital wicket of Joe Root (21) with a jaffa. England were 53 for three at stumps, trailing by 138 runs, with Dawid Malan (26) and nightwatchman Craig Overton (1) in the middle.

Earlier in the day, England produced another top-class bowling effort after winning the toss with Chris Woakes taking four wickets and Ollie Robinson taking three. Robinson dismissed Virat Kohli for the third time in the series with the India skipper departing after a well made fifty. The visitors reached 122 for six at tea.

Joe Root put India in to bat amid overcast conditions. Coming back from injury, Woakes made an instant impact by having Rohit Sharma (11) caught behind in his first over.

Robinson then trapped KL Rahul (17) with a ball that nipped backed in. Cheteshwar Pujara followed an outswinger from James Anderson only to edge it to the wicketkeeper to leave India reeling at 39 for three.

Ravindra Jadeja (10), who came ahead of Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant, was also out in the slips off the bowling of Chris Woakes. Rahane also walked back for just 14 at the stroke of tea.

Brief scores: India 191 all out in 61.3 overs (Virat Kohli 50, Shardul Thakur 57; James Anderson 1/41, Ollie Robinson 3/38, Chris Woakes 4/55, Craig Overton 1/49).

England 53/3 in 17 overs (Joe Root 21, Dawid Malan batting 26; Jasprit Bumrah 2/15).

