ENG vs IND 4th Test Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for England vs India match in Manchester India will take on England in the fourth Test at Old Trafford in Manchester with an aim to level the series after going down in a thriller at Lord's. It has been a sizeable break, but India have lost three of their players to injuries in between and might have to play around with their combination.

MANCHESTER:

India will be up against England in the fourth Test of the five-match series in Manchester, starting Wednesday, July 23, as they attempt to level the series and take it to the decider at the Oval next week. India went down against England at Lord's in a thrilling and exhilarating five days of Test match cricket. Chasing 193, India would have fancied their chances to win the Lord's Test but some inspired bowling from England skipper Ben Stokes and a bit of harakiri from the top-order for the visitors meant that the hosts took a 2-1 lead in the series.

India have a job to do now and the break may not have been all beneficial for the visitors as they have had their players go down one after the other. Nitish Kumar Reddy was ruled out of the remainder of the series with a knee injury while Arshdeep Singh and Akash Deep were unavailable for the Manchester City, which forced India to call up Anshul Kamboj, who is likely to make his debut at Old Trafford.

England, on the other hand, welcomed back Liam Dawson into the squad after a gap of eight years. There's a bit of rain around in Manchester and if the pitch has a little grass on it, it could be an interesting game for both sides as India look to stay alive.

My Dream11 team for ENG vs IND 4th Test

Shubman Gill, Ben Duckett (c), Jamie Smith, Ben Stokes, Karun Nair, Rishabh Pant, Joe Root, Anshul Kamboj, Liam Dawson, Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Jofra Archer

Playing XIs

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jamie Smith(w), Liam Dawson, Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer

India (probable): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (w), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Sai Sudharsan/Dhruv Jurel, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah