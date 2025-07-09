ENG vs IND 3rd Test Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for England vs India match at Lord's India will take on England in the third Test at Lord's in a bid to take the series lead, fresh off dismantling the hosts at their own game at Edgbaston last week. It is going to be a spicy contest with Jofra Archer and Jasprit Bumrah returning for their respective wickets on a venue like the Lord's.

London:

India will be up against England in the third and rather crucial Test of the ongoing five-match series at Lord's with it being poised rather tantalisingly with all the talks about flat pitches, softer dukes balls surrounding as build-up for the clash which will see two of the most talented fast bowlers return to their respective sides' line-ups - Jofra Archer and Jasprit Bumrah. England need their captain to fire and India now have to show that their bowling attack can fire in its entirety and not one here, two there, now that they have levelled up in Birmingham.

For England, there are several questions. Does Zak Crawley keep playing despite runs or not? If yes, for how long? When do England pull the plug, or don't they ever? Stokes needs runs and just that talks of changing the game and setting up funky fields are enough? Archer is returning after four years, Chris Woakes and Brydon Carse have bowled 82 and 77 overs respectively and what about Shoaib Bashir? England look in disorder and will have to look up to Joe Root again for some sort of normalcy, if they want that and take the lead back.

For India, the question will be Kuldeep or no Kuldeep because the wicket looks like it will have runs. With the slope, it might assist the faster bowlers in the first couple of days but when it flattens out, the spinners will come into the picture and either side would be one attacking bowler short not to take 20 wickets and India wouldn't want to be that as for all the talks of taking 20 wickets, two bowlers shared 17 of them in Birmingham for India. Bumrah coming in will help but the fifth day at Headingley showed that if the opposition plays smartly, he can be rendered ineffective too.

My Dream11 team for ENG vs IND 3rd Test

Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook (c), Rishabh Pant, Joe Root, Brydon Carse, Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Akash Deep, Jofra Archer

Playing XIs

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jamie Smith(w), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Shoaib Bashir

India (probable): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (w), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar/Dhruv Jurel, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah