ENG vs IND, 3rd T20: Here's everything you need to know about Trent Bridge - Pitch report, records

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Trent Bridge | File Photo

After an impressive all-around performance in the 2nd T20I vs England, the men in blue have managed to seal the series with a game to go. Heading into the final T20 of the series, England will look to get back to winning ways. India, on the other hand, will look to be relentless, and go for a clean sweep.

Before all the action starts, here is everything you need to know about Trent Bridge, Nottingham - the venue of the third T20.

Will Toss Matter?

The toss here wouldn't really be of much significance. Across 12 T20 matches played on this pitch, seven have been won by the team batting first. That's not much of a difference, and the captain who loses the toss won't be disappointed.

However, there may be a slight inclination to bat first, as the pitch may get a wee bit slow in the 2nd innings.

Pitch Report

As far as the pitch is concerned, it starts pretty well for the batters but tends to slow down as the game progresses. The spinners might get a bit of hold in the second innings, but otherwise, as is the case with all England pitches, this one too is expected to be an absolute belter.

Records

A total of seven T20 internationals have been played on this ground. Teams batting first have seven of them. The average 1st innings score here is 160, while in the 2nd innings, the score drops down to 143.

England have the highest total of 232/6 on this ground vs England. The highest score chased on this ground is 173 by England vs West Indies. So, bowling first, the teams will have to be wary of not giving too much away.