ENG vs IND, 3rd ODI: Here's why Arshdeep Singh wasn't considered for selection

Owing to Jasprit Bumrah's back spasm, Mohammed Siraj replaced him in the playing eleven for the third and final ODI between India and England.

A lot of fans on social media weren't happy with the decision and wanted Arshdeep Singh to be the one replacing the MI bowler. BCCI, however, issued a clarification stating that Arshdeep wasn't considered for selection as he wasn't fit and couldn't recover from a right abdominal strain.

Siraj, on the other hand, answered all his critics in style as he bowled a double wicket-maiden to start his spell and sent both Root and Bairstow back.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma won the toss and put England to bat first.

"We are gonna bowl first. Looks like a good wicket and won't change much over the 100 overs. It is the series decider, and we have played some good cricket. We took the learnings from the last game. We bowled well in the limited-overs and the T20 series as well. Hopefully, we can restrict them today to a reasonable target. Bumrah has a niggle, Siraj comes in," said Rohit Sharma.

Buttler, on the other hand, said that they would have anyways looked to bat first.

"We would have looked to bat. It is a little muggy, and there might be some swing early on, but will get good for batting as the game progresses. It is great for the series as it is 1-1 coming into this game. We are going with the same team," said Buttler.

England Playing XI

Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley

India Playing XI

Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna