ENG vs IND, 3rd ODI: Bumrah set to miss series decider; ENG to bat first

India won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Jasprit Bumrah will sit out the series decider between India and England, owing to a niggle, Rohit Sharma announced on Sunday at toss.

Mohammed Siraj replaces the MI bowler. The rest of the team is the same as the one in the 2nd ODI. As far as England is concerned, they have fielded the same eleven. The Indian skipper won the toss and put England to bat first.

"We are gonna bowl first. Looks like a good wicket and won't change much over the 100 overs. It is the series decider, and we have played some good cricket. We took the learnings from the last game. We bowled well in the limited-overs and the T20 series as well. Hopefully, we can restrict them today to a reasonable target. Bumrah has a niggle, Siraj comes in," said Rohit Sharma.

Buttler, on the other hand, said that they would have anyways looked to bat first.

"We would have looked to bat. It is a little muggy, and there might be some swing early on, but will get good for batting as the game progresses. It is great for the series as it is 1-1 coming into this game. We are going with the same team," said Buttler.

England Playing XI

Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley

India Playing XI

Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna