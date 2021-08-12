ENG vs IND 2nd Test: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma shine to put India in driver's seat on Day 1

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul

James Anderson dragged England back into the second Test against India by taking two wickets in an inspired late-afternoon spell before KL Rahul rose to the occasion at Lord's on Thursday.

Rahul played the perfect second-fiddle when his partner Rohit Sharma was inching towards his maiden overseas Test ton. After Rohit's departure, the Karnataka batsman steadied India's ship by notching up his sixth Test ton and becoming only the third Indian opener to get a ton at Lord's.

The 29-year-old's last ton against England was in 2018 where he had ended up scoring 149 at the Oval. Skipper Virat Kohli also chipped in with a 42 before falling prey to Ollie Robinson in the 85th over. Rahul was unbeaten on 127 at stumps with Ajinkya Rahane (1) as India finished with 276/3.

India were 157/2 on the opening day after Rohit (83) and Cheteshwar Pujara (9) fell to England's enduring record wicket-taker, who has figures of 2-52 at the end of the day.

Rohit was on course for his eighth Test century and a place on the Honours Boards at the home of cricket when Anderson got one to nip back off the seam and go through the right-handed opener's gate to hit the top of the stumps.

That ended a 126-run opening partnership and 21 balls from Anderson later, India lost Pujara, who prodded at an outswinger from the 39-year-old paceman and edged it to Jonny Bairstow at third slip.

Anderson, who declared himself fit after pulling out of a net session on Wednesday because of a tight quadriceps muscle, moved onto 623 Test wickets — consolidating himself in third place on the all-time list.

England won the toss and chose to bowl first on a morning of changing weather at the home of cricket. Morning showers meant the start of play was delayed 30 minutes before a mix of sunny and cloudy conditions which proved extremely helpful for the seam bowlers. Lunch was also taken early because of a brief shower.

Rohit played brilliantly in making his highest Test score outside India, hitting 11 fours and a top-edged hook for six.

(With AP Inputs)