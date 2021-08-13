ENG vs IND | Pujara, Rahane won't rip their shirts off and create a scene if they are dropped: Sunil Gavaskar

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara

Legendary Sunil Gavaskar has urged the team management to inspect the technical abilities of Ajinkya Rahane and Cheeteshwar Pujara instead of criticizing the experienced batting duo. Rahane and Pujara, who are an integral part of the Indian team's batting set-up alongside skipper Virat Kohli, have endured a lean patch lately.

Amid the criticism that they've been facing since the World Test Championship (WTC) loss against New Zealand, Pujara and Rahane failed to found their mojo in England. In the five-Test series so far, Pujara has got 4, 12*, 9 in the three innings while Rahane has notched up 5 and 1.

Gavaskar, however, described Rahane and Pujara as "low-profile" cricketers and said that questions must be asked of the support staff if both the players are getting out in a similar fashion.

“He was the highest run-scorer for India at the WTC final with 49. So nobody else has scored runs in this period, to be honest, but questions have been asked only about two cricketers. They are low-profile cricketers. They are not going to rip their shirt off and create a scene (if they are dropped),” Gavaskar said on Sony Sports Network.

In the ongoing Test between England and India at the Lord's, Pujara nicked James Anderson's delivery to Jonny Bairstow in the slips while Rahane edged it to Joe Root.

“Just let Ajinkya Rahane play. Yes, if he does not score runs here there is cause for concern but that cause for concern has to be regarding his technical abilities, with Pujara as well. The way he has got out in Australia playing down the wrong, being beaten by the outswinger nothing has changed as far as that is concerned. So what is happening?

"Who is the one to take care of it? Not just with Pujara. There’s a staff there. If you are getting out in the same manner, then there is something wrong not just with your technique but also the guys who are supposed to help you,” Gavaskar further said.

India were bowled out for 364 just after lunch on the second day as veteran paceman James Anderson picked up his 31st five-wicket haul. Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja added 49 before the former fell prey to Mark Wood. Jadeja tried to resurrect the Indian innings but got no support from the tail in the first innings.