ENG vs IND, 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli remains doubtful to participate as India eyes series victory

As of now it doesn't seem like things are going Virat Kohli's way, be it in any format, be it in any given condition, or be it against any opposition. Kohli who has seen highs and runs like no other is going through one of the toughest times of his career. The helpless smile that he gives after every dismissal these days sums up his story and how desperately he is looking to get out of it.

The struggles of the former Indian captain have followed him to the English tour also. Virat had almost no impact in the recently concluded Test match against England and certainly, he couldn't change it in the two T20I games too. As the Indian team gear up for the ODI challenge against England, reports have surfaced that the out-of-form batter will possibly miss the second ODI match due to a groin strain that he sustained in the third T20 International. The second ODI is scheduled to be played at Lord's on Friday as India eyes a series victory against the English outfit after they inflicted a 10-wicket defeat on the hosts.

Groin strain can easily aggravate into a proper tear with time if the player forces himself into the thick of things and tries to get going on the field. A brisk single or a quick turnaround during a double can worsen a player's condition if he takes the field without being hundred percent fit.

As of now, the men in blue are in red hot form as they have completely turned around their ways of playing white-ball cricket. The Indian team inflicted a 2-1 series loss in the T20I series and hve now defeated the hosts by 10 wickets is the first ODI of the three-match series.

India’s squad for 3 ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, J Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Shami, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh