ENG vs IND, 1st T20I: Time's up for experimentation, India look to put a core group in place for World T20I

With almost 3 months left for the T20I World Cup which is scheduled to be played in Australia later this year, India's hunt to put a core group in place will continue during the three T20Is that they are scheduled to play against England. With Eoin Morgan bowing out of international cricket, the leadership duties have now been bestowed upon Jos Buttler and it is expected that the hosts will go out all guns blazing. The visitors have to play out of their skin if they want to clinch the series and emerge victorious against this dominant English side.

After IPL 2022 concluded, India has been on an experimentation spree during their home series against the Proteas and their away series against Ireland. Problems looked aplenty for the Indian squad while they were taking on South Africa as they lost the first two matches in a very bad fashion but came back very strongly in the next two fixtures. When the caravan moved to Ireland, India clinched the series 2-0 under the leadership of Hardik Pandya and the supervision of head coach VVS Laxman.

India will now take on England with a full squad at their disposal having the likes of Virat Kohli Jasprit Bumrah , and India's skipper for all formats Rohit Sharma . Reports have surfaced that head coach Rahul Dravid will not join the Indian squad for their first T20I as he has just finished the 5th Test match that was played at Edgbaston. Skipper Rohit Sharma was down with COVID-19 and was ruled out of the final Test match, but is now expected to feature in the series-opener.

India will play 16 T20I games before they start their campaign in the T20I World Cup. India will participate in 3 T20Is against England in their ongoing tour, 5 against the West Indies, 5 in the Asia Cup, and 3 against Australia. The men in blue will now try to get their planning and team combinations in place and will try to perform better at the multi-nation tournament as compared to their 2021 campaign.

2nd and 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja , Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik

ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan , Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, J Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Shami, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

