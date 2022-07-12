ENG vs IND, 1st ODI: Twitter salutes Jasprit Bumrah after memorable performance vs England at Oval

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Bumrah became the first Indian bowler to take a fifer at Oval, London.

Jasprit Bumrah was at his scary best vs England during the 1st ODI as the MI pacer bowled beautifully to dismiss Roy, Root, Bairstow, Livingstone, Carse, and Willey to essentially take the steam out of England's batting line-up.

With that spell, Bumrah became the first Indian bowler to take a fifer at Oval, London. The wicket had a good amount of grass covering and Bumrah also got swing in the air. Bumrah's pace, line and length proved to be just too good for England.

Twitter, as expected, had some amazing reactions to Bumrah's heroics. Here are the best ones.

Bumrah also became only the third pacer after Srinath and Bhuvneshwar to pick up four wickets in the first ten overs.

J Srinath vs SL, Johannesburg 2003 Bhuvneshwar vs SL, Port of Spain 2013 J Bumrah vs Eng, The Oval 2022

Not only this, Bumrah now has the best bowling average for India in ODIs among the bowlers who have a minimum of 100 wickets against their name.

Bumrah finished with the figures of 6/19, and England got all-out for just 110.

Teams:

England Playing XI: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna