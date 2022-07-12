ENG vs IND, 1st ODI: Mohammed Shami creates new record after terrific performance vs England

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Mohammed Shami was at his absolute best in the first ODI vs England.

Mohammed Shami was at his absolute best in the first ODI vs England as the GT pacer scalped out crucial wickets, including skipper Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes.

The wicket supported seam movement, and the Indian bowlers found some swing in the air. Shami, as usual, felt at home in those conditions and broke the back of England's batting line-up.

With that monster of a spell, Shami became the third-fastest bowler in the world to reach 150 ODI wickets. He matched Rashid Khan and fell just behind Australia's Mitchell Starc and Pakistan's Saqlain Mushtaq.

Fasted to reach 150 ODI wickets

M Starc - 77

Saqlain Mushtaq - 78

Rashid Khan/ Mohammed Shami - 80

Not only this, Shami also became the third bowler to bowl the fewest deliveries to scalp out 150 wickets.

M Starc - 3917

A Mendis - 4053

Mohammed Shami - 4071

Earlier, Rohit won the toss and decided to bowl first.

"We are going to bowl first. There is some grass cover. I guess the sun will be out in some time. We want to have a score in front of us. Shami, Bumrah can swing the ball. It's important to take wickets up front and put brakes on the scoring. Kohli is not playing this game, Shreyas will bat at 3", said Rohit at the toss", said Rohit.

However, Buttler, who is taking over as England's white-ball captain after Eoin Morgan didn't look too worried about losing the toss either.

"We would have done the same thing, we would have bowled first. Looking forward to the ODI series, it has been a great learning experience. It's great to welcome those guys back. Root, Bairstow, Stokes are a few of the best players in the world. There are a lot of selfless guys in the team, that will be the same today", said Buttler.

Teams:

England Playing XI: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna