ENG vs BAN Dream11, Playing 11 Team Prediction, Fantasy XI, Live Streaming, Live Match Updates T20 World Cup

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES England vs Bangladesh Dream11 T20 World Cup

Eoin Morgan’s England and Mahmudullah’s Bangladesh are all set to face off each other in the 20th match of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 on October 27, Wednesday. The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will be the venue of the match.

England had a fantastic start to the tournament where they staggered West Indies for just 55 runs and easily chased the target in less than 10 overs. Bangladesh, on the contrary, were defeated by Sri Lanka by five wickets in their campaign opener against Sri Lanka.

Dream11 for ENG vs BAN Match

Jos Buttler (vc), Jonny Bairstow, Mahmudullah, Liton Das, Naim Sheikh (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes, Mustafizur Rahman

Probable Playing XI

England

Jos Buttler (wk), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills

Bench: Mark Wood, David Willey, Sam Billings, Tom Curran

Bangladesh

Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed , Mustafizur Rahman

Bench: Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Shamim Hossain, Soumya Sarkar

England vs Bangladesh Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2021: How to Watch ENG vs BAN Super 12 Match Online

At what time does England vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match start?

England vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match will start at 03:30 PM.

When is England vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match?

England vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match will take place on October 27 (Wednesday).

How do I watch live streaming of England vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match?

You can watch England vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match live cricket streaming match on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast England vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match?

You can watch England vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match on the Star Sports network.

What are the squads for England vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match?

England

Eoin Morgan (C), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Reserves: Liam Dawson, James Vince, Reece Topley.

Bangladesh

Squad: Mahmudullah (captain), Mohammed Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shamim Hossain

Reserves: Rubel Hossain, Aminul Islam Biplob