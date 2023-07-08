Women's Ashes 2023 Live Streaming details: When and where to watch England Women vs Australia Women in India?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Alyssa Healy and Heather Knight

Women's Ashes 2023 Live Streaming details: After ending Australia women's gigantic streak in T20Is, England hope to live for another day in Women's Ashes 2023. England's nail-biter three-run win over the Aussies meant curtains for Alyssa Healy's side's 29-match winning streak in the format. It earned them 2 crucial points in the multi-format series as Australia still lead by 6-2.

Healy's side bagged a big 89-run win over Heather Knight's England in the one-off Test to clinch the first four points. Thereafter, the visitors edged past the English side by four wickets in a thrilling first T20I. England bounced back and won the second T20 contest by just 3 runs as Sophie Ecclestone defended 20 in the final over.

As England look to stay alive in the series, here are all the live-streaming details of the third T20I between England Women and Australia Women.

When is England Women vs Australia Women's 3rd T20I match?

England Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I will be played on Saturday, July 8.

At what time does England Women vs Australia Women T20I​ begin?

England Women vs Australia Women T20I will begin at 11:05 PM IST

Where will the England Women vs Australia Women T20I be played?

England Women vs Australia Women T20I will be played at Lord's, London.

Where can you watch England Women vs Australia Women T20I on TV in India?

England Women vs Australia Women T20I can be watched on Sony Sports Network.

Where can you watch England Women vs Australia Women T20I match online in India?

One can watch England Women vs Australia Women T20I online on the Sony Liv app.

England's T20I squad:

Heather Knight (c), Amy Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Alice Capsey, Danielle Gibson, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Charlotte Dean, Lauren Bell, Freya Davies, Maia Bouchier, Issy Wong, Kate Cross, Lauren Winfield-Hill

Australia's T20I squad:

Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Phoebe Litchfield, Alana King, Kim Garth

