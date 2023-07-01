Women's Ashes T20I Live streaming: When and where to watch England vs Australia 1st T20I on TV, online?

Women's Ashes T20I Live streaming: After facing a defeat to the Australian women in the one-off Test, England host the Aussies in a multi-format limited-overs series. The Ashes 2023 now gets into limited-overs mode with Australia being 4-0 up in points. Heather Knight's side needs to make a big comeback to regain the Ashes after 2014.
Australia won the Test match by 89 runs as the visitors dominated the game. They had set a 268-run target for England at Trent Bridge but the hosts were bundled out for 178 as Ashleigh Gardner registered the second-best figures in women's Test innings.
With Australia 4-0 up, England need five wins in the six limited-overs games to bring the Ashes home after 2014. Before the action unfolds, here are all the live-streaming details of the T20I opener.
- When is England Women vs Australia Women's 1st T20I match?
England Women vs Australia Women 1st T20I will be played on Saturday, July 1.
- At what time does England Women vs Australia Women T20I begin?
England Women vs Australia Women T20I will begin at 11:05 PM IST
- Where will the England Women vs Australia Women T20I be played?
England Women vs Australia Women T20I will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham
- Where can you watch England Women vs Australia Women T20I on TV in India?
England Women vs Australia Women T20I can be watched on Sony Sports Ten 5.
- Where can you watch England Women vs Australia Women T20I match online in India?
One can watch England Women vs Australia Women T20I online on the Sony Liv app.