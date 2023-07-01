Women's Ashes T20I Live streaming: When and where to watch England vs Australia 1st T20I on TV, online?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY England Women Cricket Team

Women's Ashes T20I Live streaming: After facing a defeat to the Australian women in the one-off Test, England host the Aussies in a multi-format limited-overs series. The Ashes 2023 now gets into limited-overs mode with Australia being 4-0 up in points. Heather Knight's side needs to make a big comeback to regain the Ashes after 2014.

Australia won the Test match by 89 runs as the visitors dominated the game. They had set a 268-run target for England at Trent Bridge but the hosts were bundled out for 178 as Ashleigh Gardner registered the second-best figures in women's Test innings.

With Australia 4-0 up, England need five wins in the six limited-overs games to bring the Ashes home after 2014. Before the action unfolds, here are all the live-streaming details of the T20I opener.

When is England Women vs Australia Women's 1st T20I match?

England Women vs Australia Women 1st T20I will be played on Saturday, July 1.

At what time does England Women vs Australia Women T20I​ begin?

England Women vs Australia Women T20I will begin at 11:05 PM IST

Where will the England Women vs Australia Women T20I be played?

England Women vs Australia Women T20I will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham

Where can you watch England Women vs Australia Women T20I on TV in India?

England Women vs Australia Women T20I can be watched on Sony Sports Ten 5.

Where can you watch England Women vs Australia Women T20I match online in India?

One can watch England Women vs Australia Women T20I online on the Sony Liv app.

