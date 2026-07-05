ENG vs AUS weather report: How will weather in London fare for the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 final?

London:

The Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 is all set to be played between England and Australia. The two sides will meet at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London on July 5th; the teams will hope to put in their best performance and will be aiming to get their hands on the prestigious title.

It is interesting to note that both teams have been in impeccable form; Australia will be coming into the game on the back of a magnificent win over West Indies in the first semi-final. Limiting the Windies to a score of 125 runs, Australia pulled off an easy run chase, winning the game by eight wickets.

On the other hand, England overcame South Africa in the second semi-final. While many anticipated a close encounter between the two sides, England pulled off a brilliant performance, registering a 40-run victory.

Speaking of their head-to-head, England and Australia have faced off against each other 45 times in the shortest format. In the 45 matches, England has won 20 times, Australia has won 22 times, two games have been tied, and one has produced no result. It could prove to be an exciting clash between the two sides, and both teams will look to give it their all in hopes of winning the title.

London weather report

According to AccuWeather, the weather is expected to be clear for the game. There is a 0 per cent chance of rain in the game and little cloud cover. The chances of rain are minimal, and another clear game could be on the cards for the game. It could be interesting to see which side comes out on top.

Predicted playing XI

Australia XI: Sophie Molineux (c), Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

England XI: Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Dani Gibson, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Heather Knight, Linsey Smith, Issy Wong, Danni Wyatt-Hodge

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