ENG vs AUS Toss Live T20 World Cup: England vs Australia injury updates, squad, toss history, live streaming

Image Source : AP ENG vs AUS Toss Live T20 World Cup: The two Ashes rivals face each other for the third time in the history of the T20 World Cup and for the first time in 11 years.

One of the biggest cricketing rivalries in the world would be showcased when the Aaron Finch-led Australia take on former T20 World champions England in the ICC T20 World Cup 'Super 12' game later on Saturday, with the team winning the match securing the bragging rights going into the Ashes series.

PROBABLE PLAYING XI

Australia David Warner, Aaron Finch, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

England Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills

INJURY UPDATES

None of the team has any major injury updates but do keep an eye on this space for the latest injury updates leading to the game.

England squad Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills, David Willey, Tom Curran, Mark Wood, Sam Billings

Australia squad David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Swepson, Josh Inglis

ENG vs AUS Toss history at T20 World Cup

Toss head to head

Total matches 2

England won toss 2

Australia won toss 0

2007 T20 World Cup: England elected to bat first; Australia won by eight wickets.

2010 T20 World Cup: England elected to bowl first; England won by seven wickets.