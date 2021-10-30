ENG vs AUS Toss Live T20 World Cup: England vs Australia injury updates, squad, toss history, live streaming

One of the biggest cricketing rivalries in the world would be showcased when the Aaron Finch-led Australia take on former T20 World champions England in the ICC T20 World Cup 'Super 12' game later on Saturday, with the team winning the match securing the bragging rights going into the Ashes series.
PROBABLE PLAYING XI
Australia David Warner, Aaron Finch, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
England Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills
INJURY UPDATES
None of the team has any major injury updates but do keep an eye on this space for the latest injury updates leading to the game.
England squad Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills, David Willey, Tom Curran, Mark Wood, Sam Billings
Australia squad David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Swepson, Josh Inglis
ENG vs AUS Toss history at T20 World Cup
Toss head to head
Total matches 2
England won toss 2
Australia won toss 0
2007 T20 World Cup: England elected to bat first; Australia won by eight wickets.
2010 T20 World Cup: England elected to bowl first; England won by seven wickets.